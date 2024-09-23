IDF strikes over 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon amid escalating conflict

Jerusalem, Sep 23 (IANS) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday launched a large-scale airstrike campaign, targeting more than 300 Hezbollah positions in southern and eastern Lebanon.

This came after the IDF issued warnings to civilians to evacuate their homes in advance of the operation.

The military announced that the strikes were concentrated in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley. The IDF warplanes reportedly struck "terror targets belonging to Hezbollah," the statement mentioned.

"The Chief of the General Staff has approved the strikes on Hezbollah targets from the IDF Headquarters Underground Operations Center," the IDF stated on X, noting that over 300 targets had been struck so far.

Major General Uri Gordin, commander of Israel's Northern Command, conducted a situation assessment with fire centre commanders, leading the attack in the northern region.

The operation was carried out in full coordination with the Intelligence Division and the Air Force, according to the security forces.

Following the activation of alerts in Israel’s Amiad and Safed areas, the IDF detected around 25 launches from Lebanon. The air defence forces intercepted several rockets, while other projectiles landed in open areas near Amiad.

Additionally, 10 rockets crossed into Israel's Lower Galilee region, where impacts were detected, though no immediate casualties were reported, the IDF further said.

The IDF reported that Hezbollah operatives were preparing for rocket strikes against Israel, prompting Israel's defensive and offensive measures.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant convened an emergency meeting to assess the readiness of the home front as hostilities expanded.

Gallant emphasised the importance of civilian resilience and adherence to safety instructions, declaring, "We will continue the operation until our goal is achieved – the safe return of northern residents to their homes."

Earlier, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari issued a stark warning to Lebanese civilians, urging them to evacuate areas near Hezbollah military assets, particularly those storing weapons.

"Extensive airstrikes will commence shortly, and for their own safety, civilians should move out of harm's way," Hagari stated. He added that the Israeli army had uncovered Hezbollah's preparations for further attacks on Israel.

The escalating conflict comes amid increasing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns over broader regional instability.

