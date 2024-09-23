PPP model brings strength of public & private sector together: Rajnath Singh

Jaipur, Sep 23 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the Shri Bhawani Niketan Sainik School in Jaipur which will operate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He emphasised on public-private partnership to take the nation forward through the field of education combined with soldiery discipline.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sainik School run under Shri Bhavani Niketan Shiksha Samiti located on Sikar Road in Jaipur, Rajnath Singh described himself fortunate to inaugurate the Sainik School here.

He reflected on his own background as a teacher and said that it was a special honour to be present at the inauguration of a Sainik School.

"I am happy that I have been a teacher," he added.

Further speaking on the rich history of Rajasthan, he said, "The land of Rajasthan is known not only for bravery but also for culture. Heroes like Maharana Pratap, Prithviraj Chauhan, Surajmal and Sawai Jai Singh were born here. Opening of Sainik School on the land of Rajasthan is no less than a blessing."

He added: "Some people might be thinking that many Sainik Schools are already running in the country. So, why was there a need to open 100 new Sainik Schools?"

Replying to this query, the Defence Minister said, "Actually, the Sainik Schools that have been in the country till now were established with the joint efforts of the Central and state governments. The state government used to allocate land and the Central government used to play other roles. All the old Sainik Schools of the country were running in the same manner. But, the 100 new Sainik Schools that PM Modi has set a target of establishing in the country are not being run through the partnership of the Central and state governments but on the basis of the PPP model i.e. Public-Private Partnership."

He then emphasised on the role of private entities in shaping Indian economy and said, "The PPP model suits our system as it helps to bring in the strength of public and private sector together."

"Private sector contributes to over 50 per cent of the country's economy and hence PPP can be termed Private-Public Partnership."

Rajnath Singh also quoted the ancient education system and said, "In our ancient education system, the focus has been on literature, science and mathematics along with spirituality."

He also quoted the lines spoken by former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and said he used to say, "A person with a small mind can never become great, a person with a broken mind can never stand up. As the mind expands, happiness and joy will increase."

The Defence Minister praised Rajasthan's historical significance, noting that the state has always played a key role in every era.

He highlighted Rajasthan's reputation not only for its bravery but also for its rich traditions.

Speaking of Jaipur, he emphasised its renowned architecture, cultural heritage, and popular tourist attractions, which make it a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to India.

He also paid homage to the legendary figures of the state, including Maharana Pratap, Prithviraj Chauhan, Maharaja Surajmal, and Sawai Mansingh.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted the vital characteristics of Sainik Schools and said that they inculcate commitment towards values and discipline and hence a student gets comprehensive development which inspires him to take his country forward.

"Sainik Schools have delivered renowned talent. Our Army Chief is a passout from Sainik School. In fact, students here can choose a career as per their choice; they can be doctor, engineer, banker, civil servant and others, however their learnings from Sainik schools will stay with them, this is what I believe," he said.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and said that after 2014, a strong defence shield has been created in the country.

"The government is completely with the soldiers. PM Modi also celebrates Diwali with the soldiers. I am proud that I am a soldier's daughter," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.