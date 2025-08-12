I-Day: Illuminated Delhi Assembly building to be thrown open for public visit

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Citizens will be able to tour the illuminated 115-year-old building of the Delhi Assembly on August 14 and 15 as part of Independence Day celebrations, an official of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Legislative premises will be open for the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., during which they will also be shown the historical sites within the Assembly premises, he said.

As a part of Independence Day celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) Band will present a spirited performance of patriotic tunes, accompanied by the vibrant cultural presentations by Sahitya Kala Academy on both days, he said.

The Vidhan Sabha building will be specially illuminated in the evening, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere for visitors.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat informed that the event will be attended by Speaker Vijender Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Ministers, Members of the Assembly and other eminent dignitaries.

The official said citizens will have the opportunity to witness the Independence Day celebrations in person, experience the charm and grandeur of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha building, explore its architectural heritage, and learn about its pivotal role in the democratic governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The BSF band performance will evoke a deep sense of pride, unity, and reverence for the nation through stirring patriotic tunes.

Complementing this, the cultural presentations by the Sahitya Kala Academy will highlight India’s rich artistic heritage, inspiring the audience to connect with the country’s diverse traditions and shared cultural identity.

Together, these performances will foster national pride and cultural harmony among all attendees, said the official.

On the occasion of Independence Day, no prior registration will be required to visit the Assembly complex. On both days, visitors will be allowed entry after a security check by showing an identification document such as an Aadhaar card.

The Assembly Secretariat said in a statement that these initiatives aim to instil a deep and enduring sense of patriotism and national pride among the people, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Such events serve as a reminder of every citizen’s responsibility to safeguard and preserve the democratic values, institutions, and rich heritage of our country, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of the Republic of India, said the statement.

