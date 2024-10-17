Hyundai Motor releases revamped Casper mini SUV

Seoul, Oct 17 (IANS) Leading automaker Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it has released a revamped version of the company's entry-level mini SUV, Casper.

The new Casper builds on the iconic design of the previous model, enhancing the SUV's rugged appearance with a more sophisticated exterior and premium interior design, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Motor said the model features newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels and redesigned rear lamps. It also offers improved aerodynamic efficiency by optimising the design of the radiator grille and wheels to minimise air resistance.

The company has also enhanced noise and vibration reduction in the engine compartment, resulting in better overall quietness and refinement compared to the previous model.

Hyundai Motor also announced the release of a new base model trim of the Casper Electric, the electric version of the mini SUV, which was first introduced in July.

The new trim is equipped with a 42 kilowatt-hour ternary NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese) battery produced by the joint battery venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd. and offers a driving range of up to 278 kms on a single charge.

In July, Hyundai Motor started receiving preorders for the company's Casper Electric mini SUV in South Korea. The EV will be sold under the name Inster in overseas markets. It will launch first in South Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The company said it has started accepting preorders for the long-range "Inspiration" variant of the Casper Electric, which was unveiled at the Busan International Mobility Show in June. The new mini SUV is the electrified version of the gas-powered Casper first introduced in 2021 but with a suite of overhauled improvements.

The ‘Inspiration' variant is equipped with a 49kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery, offering a driving range of up to 315 kms on a single charge.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.