Allu Arjun Served Police Notices After Planned Visit to KIMS Hospital

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has received notices from the Ram Gopalpet police. The notices were issued after he planned to visit Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. The police have stated that Allu Arjun is not allowed to visit the hospital and has not received permission for the visit.

They also warned that he would be fully responsible for any issues that might arise if he goes there. It is reported that the police issued notices to his manager after Allu Arjun did not wake up when the police arrived. The police made it clear that he cannot go anywhere without proper court approval.

This incident has sparked a lot of discussions among Allu Arjun’s fans and the media. Many are debating why the police took such action, and the actor has once again become a hot topic in the news. Fans and the public are eager to know more about the situation and what it means for the actor.