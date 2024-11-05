Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka 'A'

Lahore, Nov 5 (IANS) Mohammad Huraira has been appointed Pakistan Shaheens captain for the two four-day and three 50-over matches against Sri Lanka ’A’ at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 29.

The 22-year-old Mohammad Huraira has scored 3,310 runs in 40 first-class matches with eight centuries and 14 half-centuries. In 25 List-A matches, the right-handed batter has accumulated 632 runs, striking a century and a half-century.

The Men’s National Selection Committee has also named the two squads, which include Test fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Jr and Khurram Shahzad. The duo returned to competitive cricket last week by featuring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after completing their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Hussain Talat is the other international player in the white-ball squad, whereas Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Ahmed Safi Abdullah have earned their maiden Shaheens call-ups.

In the white-ball squad, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Rohail Nazir have retained their places in the side that participated in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup last month while Muhammad Imran, Sirajuddin and Ubaid Shah have broken into the Shaheens side for the first time.

The red-ball squad will commence training sessions from November 6, while Sri Lanka ‘A’ will arrive on November 8 before starting their preparations on November 9. White-ball players will assemble in Islamabad on November 22.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also confirmed umpire and match officials for the series. Iqbal Sheikh and Bilal Khilji will lead the Playing Control Team (PCT) for the red and white-ball matches, respectively while umpiring responsibilities in the series will be shared between Asif Yaqoob, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz and Zulfiqar Jan.

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Four-dayers: Mohammad Huraira, Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Rohail Nazir, Saad Khan, Sameen Gul.

50-over matches: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Rohail Nazir, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin, and Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka’A’ Schedule

11-14 Nov – 1st four-day

18-21 Nov – 2nd four-day

25 Nov – 1st 50-over match

27 Nov – 2nd 50-over match

29 Nov – 3rd 50-over match

