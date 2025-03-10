Huma Qureshi showcases her ‘Monday morning hues’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi ditched Monday blues instead showcased her “morning hues”.

Huma took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image Huma is posing against a wooden-paneled background.

She is wearing a stylish midi-length dress with a fitted navy blue top and a pleated skirt that transitions from dark green to soft pink in an ombre effect. She paired the outfit with pointed-toe heels in a dark shade.

For the caption she wrote: “Monday morning hues.”

On March 9 Huma revealed her mantra she uses for work and she mentioned it is to remain “calm”. She shared a picture from her balcony. The image shows she is surrounded by greenery.

For the caption, she wrote: “Calm se Kaam”.

Huma has started working on the fourth season of “Maharani”. She shared a picture of her back towards the camera. The actress could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt which had “Maharani is back”.

Huma captioned the post: “It is time for Season 4!! Team Maharani is backkk” Clicked by my producer sahiba. Thank you audience for all the love. Upwards and Onwards.”

The political drama series had Huma playing the title role.Season 1 of the series is directed by Karan Sharma, Season 2 by Ravindra Gautam and Season 3 by Saurabh Bhave. It also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

The multi-seasons political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

The story of season 1 is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, Fodder Scam, Brahmeshwar Singh.

The story of season 2 tells the tale from mid-1999 and is inspired from real-life events and characters such as the Shilpi-Gautam Murder, Sadhu Yadav, Rajiv Goswami, Shibu Soren, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Prashant Kishor, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

The third season was released on 7 March 2024.

