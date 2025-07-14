Home Minister responsible for foreign nationals in Bihar: RJD slams Centre over ECI findings on SIR

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a scathing attack at the Central government on Monday, following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) disclosures that a significant number of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar were found during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

RJD MP Manoj Jha held the Union Home Minister directly responsible for the alleged presence of foreign nationals in the state, demanding accountability and even calling for resignations.

Manoj Jha, speaking to IANS said, “Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. The ECI is a constitutional body we have long placed our faith in—built on the foundations laid by pioneers like Sukumar Sen (Former Chief Election Commissioner of India). But today, under the pretext of 'intensive revision', anarchy is being promoted. Field reporters and journalists covering this are facing direct and indirect threats. What is happening to our democracy?”

Jha further questioned the credibility of the electoral verification process, pointing out that even the Prime Minister was elected based on the same voter rolls now under scrutiny.

“If even a single Bangladeshi is found on the electoral rolls, then who failed to prevent this? It’s not a failure of the local administration—this is a national issue. The Union Home Minister is responsible. He should resign and accept that his ministry has failed. It’s an open and shut case,” Jha told IANS.

He also hit out at BJP over latter's claim that the RJD and Congress were opposing the Special Intensive Revision.

“Has the BJP seen the entire electoral roll? Is the ECI now functioning as their alliance partner?” Jha asked.

“The ECI is meant to be the watchdog of our democracy—not a ‘lapdog’ of the ruling party. If foreigners are indeed staying in Bihar, then hold the Home Minister and the Prime Minister accountable,” he said.

The debate over the SIR findings comes amid wider concerns about governance in Bihar.

Reacting to comments made by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on the state’s law and order situation, the RJD leader did not hold back.

“He says the culprits are always caught. Let him go to Muzaffarpur and say that in the house of Gopal Khemka. Where is the sympathy for the victims? Don’t make sweeping statements—let’s talk with facts in the public domain,” Manoj Jha countered.

He concluded with a dire warning, “Lawlessness is the new law in Bihar. This is complete anarchy. From big businessmen to ordinary citizens—no one is safe.”

