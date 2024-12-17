Home loan applicant from UP gets two-year jail for bank fraud

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) In a conviction success for CBI investigators, a man who took a Rs 3.5 lakh housing loan on the basis of forged documents and failed to repay the money to a bank was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000, by a court in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI cases, Lucknow, sentenced loan applicant Sardar Ahmad Khan on Monday in the bank fraud case.

After the conclusion of the trial in respect of the CBI charge sheet, the court found Sardar Ahmad Khan guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

The court accepted the evidence presented by the CBI to prove the use of forged documents by the convict for taking the loan of Rs 3.5 lakh in his own name from SBI, Rajapur Branch, Allahabad, a statement said.

The charge-sheet in the case was filed on July 24, 2007, against Khan on the charges that he dishonestly and fraudulently obtained a housing loan of Rs 3.5 lakh in his own name from SBI, Rajapur Branch. He allegedly used forged income tax returns and failed to repay the loan amount.

An official said the CBI had registered the instant case on June 28, 2005, on a written complaint from the Deputy General Manager (Vigilance), SBI, LHO, Lucknow against the accused.

Khan’s case was one of the over three dozen loans that were mentioned in the complaint.

The complaint alleged that from August 1, 2001, to February 6, 2004, 56 housing loans were sanctioned and disbursed from SBI, Rajapur Branch, Allahabad, and out of these, in 38 loan cases, the site/borrower was not identifiable or the plot was not in existence.

It was alleged that the loan amount was misappropriated, the CBI said.

It was also alleged that 15 personal loans were sanctioned on the basis of bogus/forged documents. Due to the aforesaid acts of omission and commission, the SBI was put at a loss of Rs 1.60 crore, the CBI said.

After the completion of the investigation, the CBI filed three charge sheets against all the accused.

Accused in one of the charge-sheets, namely Vinay Kumar Srivastava and Raman Kumar Srivastava, were convicted on January 19, 2024 and were sentenced to imprisonment of two years with a total fine of Rs 12,000.

The trial in another charge sheet is pending against accused Sanjay Kesharwani.

