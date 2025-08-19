‘Historic day for Kota-Bundi’: Om Birla on Greenfield Airport project

Jaipur, August 19 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota-Bundi Om Birla said on Tuesday, termed the approval of the Greenfield Airport Project by the Union government as a ‘historic day’ for the region.

“This is a historic day for the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency. The approval of the Greenfield Airport will give a new flight to the connectivity of not only the Hadoti region, but also of Rajasthan and North India,” he said.

He also claimed that this project will open countless opportunities for tourism, trade, investment, and employment.

The Speaker added that it will make the region a new hub of air traffic and economic activity.

“Infinite congratulations to Kota-Bundi and all the people of Rajasthan. I sincerely thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this visionary step,” he said.

Ealeri, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of a Greenfield Airport at Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore.

Located on the banks of the Chambal River, Kota is widely recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan and is also renowned across India as the Educational Coaching Hub.

The region’s growing prominence in both the industrial and educational sectors has made the development of modern air connectivity a critical infrastructure need.

To support this development, the Government of Rajasthan has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI.

The upcoming airport will be suitable for the operation of A-321 type aircraft and is designed with future growth in mind. Project highlight includes Terminal Building: 20,000 sqm, capable of handling 1,000 peak hour passengers and 2 million passengers per annum (MPPA), runway: 11/29, with dimensions of 3200m x 45m, apron: 07 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft along with two link taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, Fire Station, car park, and allied facilities

The existing Kota Airport, under AAI ownership, has limited capacity with a runway of 1220m x 38m and a terminal building of just 400 sqm - suitable only for small Code 'B' aircraft like the DO-228.

Due to inadequate land and dense urbanisation, the current airport cannot be expanded to meet commercial aviation needs, making the Greenfield project essential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Many congratulations to my family members of Rajasthan for the new airport! Our government has approved the development of a Greenfield Airport in Kota-Bundi. This will make air travel easier for people across the country and will promote tourism and employment."

