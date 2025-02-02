Hina Khan reveals the most 'wonderful person' she knows

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Hina Khan has always been extremely vocal about her relationship with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Recently, the actress used social media to shower praises on the 'wonderful person'. She recently shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Name a wonderful person you know who was born in February month."

Replying to his, Hina Khan mentioned below, "The best Human @rockyj1 Your Birthday month has officially begun Saint Valentine."

Rocky Jaiswal will turn 38 on the 14th of February 2025.

Prior to this, Hina Khan penned a special post, calling Rocky Jaiswal, 'the best human in her life.' The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress took to her official Instagram and shared a couple of unseen pictures of the couple's journey together over the years.

The diva further penned a long appreciation note for her beau Rocky Jaiswal on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, "For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says I GOT YOU."

Hina Khan further added, "To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. we have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic.”

For those who do not know, Hina Khan has been battling stage-3 breast cancer. She has been sharing her treatment journey on social media, inspiring many others fighting a similar battle. During this tough phase of her life, her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal has been her rock, supporting her every step of the way.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.