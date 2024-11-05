HIL 2024-25: Delhi to face Gonasika in tournament opener on Dec 28

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Hockey India League (HIL) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2024-2025 season with Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika locking horns in the men's tournament at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on December 28.

After a seven-year hiatus, HIL is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.

The men’s league will begin on December 28 in Rourkela, with matches continuing through two stages until the final showdown on February 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the women’s teams will start their league journey on January 12, 2025 in Ranchi, with their final slated for January 26.

Both men’s and women’s teams will also play one of their matches at an alternate venue.

The men’s league will kick off in Rourkela, with Phase 1 spanning from December 28 to January 18, where all eight teams will play against each other once.

Phase 2, beginning on January 19, will see the teams divided into two pools: Pool A (Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers) and Pool B (Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras).

Each team will face others in their respective pool, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals on January 31.

The women’s league will commence on January 12 at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, with each team playing against the others twice. After a competitive pool stage, the top two teams will meet in the final on January 26.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce the HIL after a seven-year hiatus. This season promises high-calibre matches and intense competition, showcasing the best of Indian and international hockey talent. The launch of our new website brings fans closer to the action, but the true thrill lies in the journey ahead," HIL governing committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said.

“The HIL’s return is a historic occasion for Indian hockey. We are eager to witness the exhilarating matches and the exceptional talent on display. With the new website, following the league will be easier and more enjoyable, helping us deliver an unforgettable hockey season.” governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh added.

