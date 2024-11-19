Health Ministry partners with Johns Hopkins University to tackle paediatric TB in India

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Johns Hopkins University have launched initiatives accelerating tuberculosis (TB) elimination in India.

Johns Hopkins researchers launched the TB-Free Schools Initiative to address the increasing number of TB cases reported among children younger than 15 years in the country.

The initiative, also in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India and AIIMS Gorakhpur, is based on the success of a cost-effective project in Himachal Pradesh. The pilot showed an 87 per cent reduction in TB cases in residential schools.

The initiative will be rolled out to Pune and Satara in Maharashtra, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

It will focus on preventing, diagnosing, and treating active and latent cases of TB among students. It will also provide linkage to care, education, and counselling.

“Addressing childhood TB is critical for eliminating tuberculosis in India,” said Dr. Urvashi B. Singh, Deputy Director General, Central Tuberculosis Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

She noted that the initiatives will provide "cost-effective screening methods that can be deployed in schools nationwide".

In addition, the JHU also launched an initiative to promote gender equality in STEMM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine in India.

The initiative in partnership with the US Department of State will train and mentor 40 early-career women for senior R&D roles in its pilot edition.

“India is a place of tremendous talent and opportunity, and Johns Hopkins values its enduring collaborations in India and their impact. We are excited to launch these two initiatives that reflect our shared commitment to innovation and human flourishing,” said Ronald J. Daniels, President, Johns Hopkins University.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.