PhonePe becomes top-rated app on Apple app store in India  

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) PhonePe on Tuesday announced that it has hit 6.4 million ratings on the Apple app store in India with an average rating of 4.7 stars.

This makes PhonePe the first Indian company to surpass the likes of YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp to become the top-rated app in volume of ratings on the iOS app store in the country. This phenomenal achievement comes on the back of superior user interface and experience (UX and UI), the highest transaction success rates, speed of transactions, and a strong preference for the PhonePe platform among millions of its users.

''We are thrilled to have crossed this exceptional rating on the App Store and are grateful that so many of our users love the PhonePe iOS App and continue to repose their trust in our services. We pride ourselves on being a tech-first platform and if there is one thing about PhonePe that resonates with all our 575+ million users, it is the simplicity and reliability of the app,” said Rahul Chari, Co-founder & CTO, PhonePe.

“We also continuously strive to ensure that our iOS and Android apps maintain feature parity, providing a seamless experience across both platforms. As part of this endeavour, we frequently upgrade to the latest technology stacks such as SwiftUI on iOS, ensuring our users benefit from the most latest technology available. This milestone also reflects our constant focus on innovation at scale and is made possible by the amazing talent at PhonePe,” he added.

PhonePe was the first non-banking UPI app to be launched in August 2016. In a short period, the company has established itself as the leader in the digital payments space and revolutionised payments, making financial inclusion possible for millions of Indians spread across 99 per cent of the postal codes in the country.

The company also recently released its first-ever annual report, providing a comprehensive overview of the company's vision, strategy, governance, and financial performance while highlighting its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions for over a billion Indians.

