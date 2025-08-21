He should fear for himself: JD(U) says after Tejashwi calls new Bill means to blackmail, intimidate certain leaders

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) As RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Centre’s new Bill, which proposes the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers facing serious criminal charges, was nothing more than a ploy to “blackmail and intimidate” certain political leaders, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, the JD(U) countered his remarks on Thursday.

In a biting rejoinder to Tejashwi’s remarks, JD(U)'s National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said the RJD leader should “fear for himself” instead of worrying about others.

Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Ranjan said, “He should not care about us. The people know the truth. Now suddenly he is crying for ethics and transparency. But wasn’t he the one leading huge protests against corruption in the past?

"Today, he himself is an accused in the IRCTC case. His father and the supremo of RJD, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was convicted in the fodder scam. In this situation, what can people expect? He should fear for himself, not worry about us. I want to make it clear that there is no case against Nitish Kumar. He has always maintained a clean image."

The JD(U) leader also reacted to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' entering its second phase.

“Now it will be interesting to see. The Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) deleted its controversial post and Sanjay Kumar even apologised. Maharashtra Police have filed an FIR in this matter. Yet LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘vote theft.’ When Sanjay Kumar has apologised, why won’t Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav do the same? In this second phase, Rahul Gandhi should undertake a Yatra for apology instead," he added.

Ranjan also condemned the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunvai'.

“What happened was unfortunate. There are many ways to express disagreement, but this incident amounts to a security breach. Strict action must be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The JD(U) spokesperson further highlighted Nitish Kumar’s efforts in minority welfare, as Bihar’s Madrasa Board marked 100 years.

“The achievements under Nitish Kumar’s leadership for the welfare of minorities are unmatched. No other leader in the country has done so much for minorities,” he remarked.

He also welcomed the remarks of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who on Wednesday backed the Modi government’s Bill that seeks to disqualify ministers detained for 30 days or more on charges punishable with at least five years in prison.

“Not only Shashi Tharoor, but even some leaders from other parties feel this is necessary. In a democracy, parties may differ, but everyone has a responsibility to protect its values. That is why Shashi Tharoor gave a positive reaction. The common people of this country want leaders facing serious charges to step aside from their posts. This is about accountability, not politics,” Ranjan concluded.

