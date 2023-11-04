'He feels really fit now', says Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Haaland's fitness after busy start to season

Manchester, Nov 4 (IANS) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Erling Haaland is feeling better than at any other time since he joined City as niggling injury present since he arrived at the Club, has now cleared up.

The Norwegian striker has 65 goals in 68 games for City so far. He has already played over 1,000 thousand minutes across all competitions for the Blues, scoring 13 goals in that stretch this season.

When the ex-Borussia Dortmund forward made a move to Manchester City, many questioned his fitness due to persistent injury problems. During his last season with the Bundesliga team, he was sidelined for significant periods because of multiple muscular issues.

“He’s so important for us. He feels really fit now and he had niggles in the adductor in the past, especially when he came from Dortmund. Now he’s completely the opposite; he feels free of problems. Today I saw him training with incredible energy," Guardiola told club's website.

"I sense he’s feeling good and for us, having him on the pitch gives us confidence because he’s an incredible threat to opponents. In the beginning of this campaign, he had trouble because he just had three weeks off and he played a lot of minutes and won a lot of titles last season.

“He's already scored a lot of goals, and in a lot of games he had chances to score more. He’s so incredible and special and a lovely player which is why we use him a lot," Guardiola added.

Manchester City's next fixture in the Premier League is a match against Bournemouth, where they aim to regain their position at the top of the league table. Currently, the league leaders are Tottenham Hotspur, who hold a two-point lead over the defending champions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.