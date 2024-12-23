Have time for jailed leaders but none for achievers: BJP slams Delhi govt over chess champion’s pain

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a caustic swipe at the Delhi government over its ‘ignorance and indifference’ to the achievements of the Chess champion Tania Sachdev and her accomplishments on various international forums.

Tania, the Delhi-based chess champion, having won many laurels for the nation, took to social media on Monday and shared her pain and agony over not getting any acknowledgement or recognition from the city government despite making the nation proud at Olympiads twice, first in 2022 and the latest in 2024.

Delhi IT cell chief Amit Malviya and General Secretary BL Santosh slammed the Atishi-led AAP dispensation for neither hailing not applauding the city-based chess athlete for her achievements.

“Most of AAP leaders’ time is spent in welcoming their leaders coming out of Tihar. They don’t have time for achievers,” said BL Santosh in a searing jibe.

Malviya said that this was not a one-off incident as many sportspersons have flagged similar concerns in the past and despite that AAP government has remained unmoved.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Arvind Kejriwal has failed to stand by our sportspersons, a disappointing reflection of his tenure as Chief Minister. Many athletes, including those from wrestling and boxing, have expressed similar concerns.

“This is particularly troubling given that Delhi is a resource-rich state with modern infrastructure and substantial support from the central government. What is lacking, however, is the will to genuinely serve the people. It is time to vote out AAP,” he further said.

BJP’s harsh condemnation of AAP supremo followed Tania Sachdev baring her thoughts about city government’s cold response to even award-winning sportspersons.

Tania wrote on X, “Having played for India since 2008, it’s disheartening to see lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent.”

She further hoped that Delhi CM and Arvind Kejriwal see value in supporting their chess athletes.

“Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step in 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal. Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state govt,” she further said.

