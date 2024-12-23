Allu Arjun and Nagarjuna Targeted: Who is Next?

Ever since the Congress formed the government in Telangana, there has been a widespread perception that it is targeting Tollywood in one way or another. This debate has resurfaced with Union Minister Kishan Reddy's latest comments. Kishan Reddy criticized the Telangana government for targeting Allu Arjun in this entire issue. MP DK Aruna also sharply criticized the Congress government for systematically targeting the Telugu film industry and its celebrities. This brings attention to the recent events in the state.

First, it was the Akkineni family that was visibly targeted. While the demolition of N Convention by HYDRAA was just the tip of the iceberg, the comments made by state minister Konda Surekha against Nagarjuna and his family came as a rude shock to Telugu movie lovers. The government neither condemned Surekha's comments nor took any action against the minister. Nagarjuna has initiated legal action.

Next came Allu Arjun's case and arrest. No doubt, the Sandhya Theatre incident was unfortunate, and the law should take its due course. However, even after securing bail from the Telangana High Court, actor Allu Arjun had to spend the entire night in jail. Following this, comments aimed at tarnishing his character and image surfaced. The attack on Allu Arjun's house by goons was the lowest of these acts. The manner in which Allu Arjun is being targeted on social media is also highly objectionable. At a time when the case is under trial in the honorable court, such a heinous campaign against a National Award-winning actor calls for immediate action. Neither the police nor the government has condemned it.

On the flip side, the police promptly arrested some netizens who allegedly made comments against CM Revanth in relation to Allu Arjun's arrest. However, no action has been taken, nor any suo motu action initiated, against netizens making offensive and degrading remarks about the Pushpa actor. It is clear that a larger political conspiracy is at play, and Tollywood is becoming a pawn in it.

BJP and BRS have come forward to criticize the Congress actions, but Tollywood remains tight-lipped on these political developments. It remains to be seen whether a stop will be put to this, and if more focus will be directed towards crucial issues of public interest, as the Telangana state government faces numerous other significant challenges.

