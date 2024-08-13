Haryana CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 144 crore to Gurugram (Lead)

Gurugram, Aug 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 144 crore for the Gurugram district through virtual medium from Panchkula on Tuesday.

Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar along with other officials, were present in the program organised at the local Public Works Department Rest House here in Gurugram.

Giving information related to the development projects, the MCG Commissioner said that the projects dedicated to the general public by the Chief Minister through virtual medium include development works of MCG, Irrigation Department and Health Department.

He informed that the Chief Minister on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of 10 development works worth more than Rs 130 crore in the area.

These include development projects worth Rs 1.05 crore for drinking water supply line and interlocking tiles in Peer Baba Colony of Zone-4 area, Rs 3.10 crore for drinking water supply and interlocking tiles in NKV Farm Colony, Rs 1.70 crore for drinking water supply and interlocking tiles in Ryan Enclave, Rs 1.48 crore for drinking water supply and interlocking tiles in Vatika Kunj, Rs 1.02 crore for drinking water supply line and interlocking tiles in Saraswati Enclave, Rs 99 lakh for drinking water supply and interlocking tiles in Bhup Nagar, Rs 23.61 crore for sewerage network in village Bhondsi, Rs 6.52 crore for road construction in Malibu Town and Rs 2.13 crore for water works in Sector-57.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art sports complex to be built in village Wazirabad and the estimated construction cost would be Rs 88 crore.

Bangar said that the foundation stone of two development works of the Irrigation Department was also laid. These include micro irrigation work in Heli Mandi at the cost of Rs 7.09 crore and micro irrigation work in Pataudi at the cost of Rs 5.62 crore.

Apart from this, the three projects of the Health Department whose foundation stone was laid include projects worth Rs 50 lakh for the construction of Public Health Block in Farukhnagar, Rs 50 lakh for the construction of Public Health Block in Heli Mandi and Rs 50 lakh for the construction of Public Health Block in Sohna.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 20-bed prefabricated structure in Sohna block, which cost Rs 35 lakh.

"On completion of these projects, the general public in Gurugram is going to get the benefit of various facilities," Banger said.

