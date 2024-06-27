Haryana CM flags off 50 new EVs for garbage collection in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday flagged off 50 new electric vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection. With these new vehicles, the total number has exceeded 500.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is working diligently to improve the cleanliness system, including door-to-door garbage collection.

Apart from this,19 HCS officers have been assigned to monitor the cleanliness system in all wards of the corporation area.

Under the government's Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Performance (SWEEP), the cleanliness system and dumping of garbage waste are being monitored.

Along with it, secondary garbage collection points, such as Khandsa and Vatika Chowk, have been converted to zero garbage points, ensuring regular garbage collection.

Electric vehicles flagged off by the CM will not only speed up the garbage collection from households but will also help protect the environment.

Apart from this, the CM also inaugurated cloth bag vending machines under the campaign for single-use plastic and polythene carry bag-free Gurugram.

These machines will be installed at various public places in Gurugram soon. Citizens can get cloth bags by inserting a Rs10 coin or using UPI, encouraging them to avoid single-use plastics.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated sanitary pad vending machines, which will allow for the disposal of used pads and provide new ones as well.

