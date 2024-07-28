Had raised a red flag in June, says coaching institute student on Delhi basement deaths

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Kishore, a UPSC aspirant studying at a coaching centre in New Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, on Sunday said if the government had acted on time, the tragedy that claimed the lives of three students of the Rau's IAS Study circle could have been averted.

"I had complained against Rau's IAS Study circle via the Public Grievance Portal on June 26," he told IANS.

He claimed that all basement libraries in Rajinder Nagar are being operated illegally as they do not have NOC from the Fire Department.

Moreover, the staircase's width in the basements is also less, which makes it difficult for the students to rush out to safety during tough times, he added.

He alleged that MCD people "take bribes" for the No Objection Certificates, and then do not inspect the places to check whether the rules are followed.

Rao alleged that the owner of the eateries, where he consumes food, told him that the MCD officials "take bribes" ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Three students died in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, a popular coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday.

The basement was flooded after heavy rain in the national capital.

The BJP held the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital responsible for the tragedy and slammed it for "negligence".

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not an accident but a murder committed by the Aam Aadmi Party."

