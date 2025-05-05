Gurugram Police unearth Rs 44.4 crore cybercrime fraud, 16 arrested

Gurugram, May 5 (IANS) A cybercrime police team of the Gurugram Police arrested 16 suspects in cyber fraud cases and disclosed fraud of about Rs 44.4 crore across India, police said on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Vipin, Manvinder, Sachin aka Ashu, Prashant, Krishna, Praveen, Narender, Anshu Mishra, Avinash, Jitu, Pradeep Kumar Arora alias Peter alias Banti, Arun, Aditya Kumar alias Anish, Manoj Bhardwaj, Ajay Kumar Sharma, and Samar Singh Gurjar.

An official said that the accused were arrested between December 2024 and April 30 from across India, police said.

He said that after reviewing the data of the 12 mobile phones and 1 SIM card recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 44.4 crore, and around 10,697 complaints were registered against them across India.

He further added that 379 cyber fraud cases were registered against 16 unknown suspects across India, of which around 25 cases were registered in Haryana, and five of those cases were registered against them with the Gurugram in different cybercrime police stations.

ACP (DLF/Cyber Crime) Vikas Kaushik of the Gurugram Police said that information related to mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, or other electronic devices recovered from the accused in any cybercrime case is shared by the Gurugram Cyber Police with the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordinate Centre.

"While obtaining information related to mobile phones/SIM cards/laptops or other electronic devices/equipment and to know how many fraud incidents have been committed by these accused, we found that they had duped multiple people worth Rs 44.4 crore while using 12 mobile phones," the ACP said.

He said that the accused duped the people with fake websites, sextortion, digital arrests, investment fraud, posing as fake officials, and fake profiles.

“Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the Gurugram Police,” he added.

