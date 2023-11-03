Gurugram: GRAP phase 3 implemented; construction, demolition activities banned

Gurugram, Nov 3 (IANS) Keeping in view the increasing pollution levels in the entire Delhi-NCR region, the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented by the Air Quality Management Commission in Gurugram.

In this phase, heavy fines will be imposed on those contributing to pollution, while construction and demolition activities have been banned by the Commission.

Joint Commissioner Naresh Kumar, nodal officer of the Environment and Sustainability Wing of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), said that in the third phase of GRAP, except a few projects, all other types of construction and demolition activities have been banned.

These include works related to railway services, metro services, airport, interstate bus terminal, national security, defence, hospitals, highways, road, flyover, overbridge, power transmission, pipeline, sewerage treatment plant, water supplies etc.

"The projects which have been exempted have also been mandated to strictly ensure compliance with environmental norms such as C&D Waste Management Rules, Dust Control Norms. Apart from this, dumping of garbage and debris, burning of garbage and other activities which increase the pollution level are completely prohibited. If any person does such activities, action will be taken against him as per rules," he said.

MCG said that mechanised sweeping is being done by the civic body to reduce pollution. Along with this, water is being sprinkled on the roads to prevent dust from flying. To ensure compliance with the GRAP rules, the corporation's teams are maintaining surveillance in different areas and if violations are found, challans are being issued to the concerned.

Meanwhile, under GRAP, till now 114 challans have been issued and a fine of Rs 5, 92 lakh has been imposed. These include a fine of Rs 31,000 on 48 construction sites that did not follow the rules, Rs 1.35 lakh on 12 persons dumping C&W waste, Rs 20,000 on 4 persons burning garbage, Rs 22,000 on 33 persons throwing garbage, Challans worth Rs 1.5 lakh have been issued against 17 persons for not following solid waste management rules.

