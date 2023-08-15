Guj CM Bhupendra Patel unfurls Tricolour in Valsad

Valsad (Gujarat), Aug 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unfurled the national flag amid the state-level celebration of the 77th Independence Day at Dhamdachi in Valsad.

During the event, he announced a substantial Rs 866 crore bulk pipeline water supply scheme during the ceremony.

This initiative targets a daily water provision of 38 million litres for the tribal-dominated Dang district's population of 3.71 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel said: "Valsad, a land that warmly welcomed the Parsis from Iran, also holds a significant role in the struggle for independence. Gujarat bestowed upon us Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The Adivasi and Vanvasi communities of Gujarat were active participants in the fight for freedom."

CM Patel also highlighted achievements such as the provision of over 11.50 lakh houses to those in need under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He noted that more than 1.75 crore individuals in Gujarat possess the Ayushman Bharat card, with the spending limit elevated to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh through collaboration with the MA card.

The state is pioneering a semiconductor policy and constructing the nation's first semiconductor chip-making plant in Sanand GIDC with a hefty investment of Rs 22,500 crore.

Additionally, over 85,000 e-vehicle users have benefited from a state subsidy exceeding Rs 215 crore under the e-vehicles policy.

