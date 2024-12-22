Govt launching 3 apps to protect consumers in digital marketplace

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Department of Consumer Affairs will launch the 'Jago Grahak Jago App,' 'Jagriti App,' and 'Jagriti Dashboard” for public use on Tuesday to mark National Consumers Day.

An official statement on Sunday said that through these initiatives, the Department endeavours to create a transparent and fair digital marketplace where consumers can make informed decisions without being tricked or coerced. Consumers will also be educated about their rights.

"The Apps would considerably enhance the capability of the CCPA in taking suo motu action to protect consumers against dark patterns," the statement explained.

The 'Jago Grahak Jago App,' provides essential e-commerce information about all URLs during a consumer's online activities, alerting them if any URL may be unsafe and requires caution. Meanwhile, the 'Jagriti App,' allows users to report URLs where they suspect the presence of one or more dark patterns declared illegal. These reports are then registered as complaints to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for possible redressal and subsequent action.

Additionally, the CCPA is being strengthened with the 'Jagriti Dashboard' which is used to generate real-time reports on e-commerce URLs for the presence of dark patterns, enhancing the capability to monitor and regulate online consumer interactions effectively.

This solution will aid the CCPA in identifying dark patterns, speeding up the resolution of consumer disputes and go a long way in curbing practices that are detrimental to consumer interests, it said.

As part of the government's broader strategy and ongoing efforts to strengthen consumer protection in the digital era and curb unfair practices in e-commerce and online services, the Central Consumer Protection Authority notified the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns in 2023 and specified 13 dark patterns, namely: False urgency, Basket Sneaking, Confirm shaming, forced action, Subscription trap, Interface Interference, Bait and switch, Drip Pricing, Disguised Advertisements and Nagging, Trick Wording, Saas Billing and Rogue Malwares.

The three apps are part of an intelligent cyber-physical system, which operates in real-time and runs on the Airawat AI Supercomputer under the National Supercomputing Mission for AI and Data Analytics. This innovative system analyses existing text and design elements on e-commerce platforms to determine whether they are being used to influence consumer psychology, the statement explained.

CCPA had earlier issued notices to IndiGo Airlines and BookMyShow under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for alleged Misleading Advertisement/Unfair Trade Practices in the form of deceptive design patterns. After the CCPA intervention both companies had taken corrective measures to give consumers a fair deal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.