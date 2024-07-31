Gabon's transitional president to visit Uganda

Kampala, July 31 (IANS) Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema is scheduled to start his three-day official visit to Uganda Thursday, Ugandan officials announced Wednesday.

Nguema will meet his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni to deepen the ties between the two countries, Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda's minister of state for international affairs, told Xinhua by telephone.

"This is the first time he is on an official visit. It's about strengthening the relations between the two countries and exploring ways in which we can enhance our diplomatic engagements," said Oryem.

According to a statement issued by the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday, Nguema will visit Uganda from August 1-3, Xinhua news agency reported.

Philip Ochen Odida, acting permanent secretary in the ministry, said that Nguema is interested in learning more about Uganda's development path and exploring economic opportunities.

"We are going to take this opportunity to improve interactions between Uganda and Gabon where there has been less of that kind of engagement," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.