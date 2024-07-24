Fresh applications closed for Gehlot regime's free power scheme: Raj Minister

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) The free electricity scheme introduced in Rajasthan during the tenure of the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot is now closed for fresh applicants.

Replying to a query put forward by Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully during the Question Hour in the Assembly, state Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar said that new applicants will not get the benefits of the Gehlot government's 100-unit free electricity scheme.

Earlier, BSP MLA Manoj Nyangli asked if the government plans to get new consumers registered for the 100-unit free electricity scheme, and if so, when, and if not, why?

The Energy Minister said there are no such provisions as being asked in the question.

Stating that the Congress introduced the populist scheme for electoral gains, Nagar said, "Had everyone got the benefits, registration wouldn't have been made compulsory."

Last year, then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households, irrespective of their total consumption per month

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.