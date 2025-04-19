Shweta Tripathi: My characters are all very different from who I am

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi has delivered several memorable performances in projects such as the Mirzapur franchise, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and Masaan. However, she shared that she prefers to maintain a separation between her real-life identity and the characters she portrays on screen.

Asked what she finds harder, to play a character completely different from herself or one that closely resembles her, Shweta told IANS, “Umm, completely different. Closely resembles me, toh matlab mujhe woh hi lagega, ‘then what are you?’ Because we're so many things. (I’d feel connected to it—because, then, ‘What are you?’) We’re made up of so many things.”

Shweta says she loves to experiment with roles.

“I like to play characters. Golu is not similar to me at all. I don’t want Golu’s life—or Shikha’s life, or anybody else’s—to be like mine, or vice versa. My characters are all very different from who I am, and I like it that way,” she said.

The actress, who is known for her work in the “Mirzapur” series, “Masaan,” “Raat Akeli Hai,” “Cargo,” and “Haramkhor,” in March announced her debut home-production film, which will be a women-led queer love story.

The 39-year-old star, who began her film career as a production assistant and associate director, was last seen in the film “Kanjoos Makhichoos,” directed by Vipul Mehta.

The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film stars Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta, and Raju Srivastava.

Talking about her work in the OTT space, Shweta, who spent her childhood in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, was last seen in the crime drama Kaalkoot. It also stars Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.