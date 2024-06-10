Four killed, four injured in UP road accident

Amroha (UP), June 10 (IANS) Four persons were killed and four others were seriously injured after two speeding cars collided with each other near Manota village of Amroha district on Monday

The deceased have been identified as Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz, all hailing from Delhi.

Officials said that the victims were travelling from Gajraula to Bulandshahr.

Hasanpur Circle Officer (CO) Deep Kumar Pant said: "The accident took place near Manota bridge under Hasanpur police station area of Amroha district when two cars travelling at high speed collided. Four youths died on the spot, while four youths riding in the other car were seriously injured."

The deceased were close friends and were YouTubers. They were going to Bulandshahr for some work when they met with this accident on the way.

The bodies of all four have been sent for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.