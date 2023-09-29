Former chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission takes oath as UPSC member

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Former chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission Dinesh Dasa on Friday took oath of office and secrecy as member, UPSC.

The oath was administered to him by UPSC chairman Manoj Soni.

Dasa was also chairman, standing committee of All India Public Service Commissions from December 2020 till January 2022.

The standing committee is a nine-member panel, which is constituted by UPSC chairman in the national conference every year and it represents all 29 state PSCs to coordinate with UPSC on various issues.

Dasa was also chairman, drafting committee for preparing model syllabus and exam pattern for civil service exams across the states.

It is pertinent to note that the draft submitted by Dinesh Dasa committee had been principally accepted by all the 29 public service commissions at the 20th national conference of the chairpersons of all the state PSCs held in Goa in January 2018.

"I am honoured and humbled to share that the Hon’ble President has appointed me as a member of the UPSC. This opportunity is an extension of work I did when I headed the GPSC" Dasa said on X.

"At this important moment of my life, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his blessings that have guided me throughout my journey. I stand ready and enthusiastic to wholeheartedly contribute to the advancement of our beloved nation with unwavering dedication and sincerity," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.