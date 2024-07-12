Football: Real Sociedad sign Sergio Gomez on 6-year deal from Manchester City

Donostia-San Sebastian (Spain), July 12 (IANS) Real Sociedad and Manchester City have reached an agreement over the transfer of Sergio Gomez until the end of the 2029-30 season in a deal, reported to be worth 10 Million Euros. Gomez was born in Badalona. He began playing football in his hometown and, after a year in the RCD Espanyol Academy, joined La Masía, where he developed through all the youth categories up to the junior level.

In 2018, Borussia Dortmund signed him to play in their reserve team, and he made his debut with the first team that same season. He was loaned to SD Huesca for two seasons, during which he achieved promotion to the First Division, drawing the attention of Anderlecht, who acquired him after two years in Huesca.

Gomez excelled in the Belgian league and was then transferred to Man City, where he has played for the past two seasons. An international in the lower categories of the Spanish national team

“It’s time to leave Manchester City but I’d like to thank everyone at the CFA for their support and guidance during my time at the Club. Being part of such a talented, ambitious, and successful squad was a true honour, and winning a host of major trophies, including the Treble, is something I will never forget and will always look back fondly on. I am excited for this new adventure but I wish Pep Guardiola and the players every success in the future,” said Gomez to Manchester City’s media team.

He made his Premier League debut in the 4-2 home win over Crystal Palace in August 2022, coming on for hat-trick hero Erling Haaland, and then made his Champions League debut the following week, starting in a 4-0 away win at Sevilla.

In total, in that first campaign, he made 12 top-flight appearances, five appearances in the Champions League, four in the FA Cup and two in the Carabao Cup.

The following term, Gomez managed 15 appearances for the Blues, starting twice, in the Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle United and the Champions League win away to Red Star Belgrade as well as claiming a first Premier League assist in the 5-1 win over Fulham in September 2023, setting up star striker Haaland for the final goal of the afternoon.

Now he will take on a new challenge at La Real under boss Imanol Alguacil in La Liga.

