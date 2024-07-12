Flogging a dead horse after 50 yrs: Congress on June 25 declared as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Divas’

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Congress leader Vivek Krishna Tankha on Friday expressed dismay over the Modi government’s decision to observe June 25 as the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Divas’ every year, saying that this won’t inspire any confidence among the people, rather their support may start wearing thin.

Vivek Tankha, in a video message, said that he was startled to see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government raking up a 50-year-old issue. He said that such political posturing won’t benefit the party but will only add to its problems.

“I am surprised to see a government notification, which says that the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, will be observed as a remembrance day. It’s a pessimistic approach and amounts to flogging a dead horse after 50 years,” said the Congress Rajya Sabha MP.

He said that the government’s notification on ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Divas’ goes on to show BJP’s fear and frustration and also corroborates the perception that it is losing ground to Congress' call for ‘saving the Constitution’ from oppressive forces.

“It should forget what happened 50 years ago, it should forget its recent electoral losses and focus on people’s welfare,” he said taking a swipe at the BJP.

Further lending advice, he said, “If you want to win the support of people, you should work for their betterment and not resort to such gimmicks.”

Congress leader also recalled his father’s decades-old judgement on the right to life and liberty related to the Emergency and said that dredging up old issues by the ruling dispensation won’t do any good and the government should look and act forward.

Earlier in the day, the Central government declared that June 25 will be observed as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Divas’ to remember the ‘inhuman pain’ suffered by those who were imprisoned during the Emergency imposed in 1975.

