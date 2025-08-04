Five Kanwariyas die as a DJ vehicle overturns in flooded river in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) At least five Kanwariyas lost their lives when a DJ-fitted vehicle overturned in a rain-swollen river in Shahkund police station area of Bhagalpur district in Bihar.

The incident happened late Sunday night, and what was meant to be a night of devotion turned into a devastating tragedy for the families.

The incident occurred around 11.30 p.m. near Belthu Mahato Sthan on the Shahkund-Bhagalpur main road, when 12 young devotees were on their way to Sultanganj Ganga Ghat to collect holy water, a ritual performed before offering it at Jaithornath Dham in Amarpur on the last Monday of Sawan.

The DJ vehicle was carrying not only the devotees, a generator and a sound system. Rescue efforts were immediately launched by villagers and Shahkund police, who pulled the victims from the water and rushed them to Shahkund Community Health Centre, where five were declared dead.

According to Shahkund police station SHO Jaynath Sharan, heavy rainfall, darkness, and loud DJ music are believed to have contributed to the accident. The driver reportedly failed to notice the rain-fed stream flowing dangerously close to the road and drove straight into the fast-moving water, causing the vehicle to overturn and submerge.

“We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for the post-mortem. An overhead electricity wire was also crossing there. The post-mortem report will clear whether electrocution contributed to the mishap or not,” Sharan said.

All five deceased were school students, residents of Purani Kherhi and Kaswa Kherhi villages under Kherhi Panchayat, just half a kilometre from Shahkund market.

They were identified as Santosh Kumar (20), son of Nimal Paswan, Manoj Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Ankush Kumar, and the fifth victim was also named Vikram Kumar.

They were students of High School Shahkund and part of a local Kanwar group participating in the annual pilgrimage.

Out of the 12 youths on board, three managed to swim out, though they remain in deep shock and have not yet provided statements.

The driver's whereabouts remain unknown; some villagers claim he fled the scene, while others fear he may have drowned.

A JCB machine has been deployed to aid in the search.

This heart-wrenching incident has sparked a wider debate on the safety arrangements and the growing trend of DJ-fitted vehicles during the Kanwar Yatra.

