First 3 hostages arrive in Israel under Gaza truce deal

Jerusalem/Gaza, Jan 20 (IANS) Three Israeli women, released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, arrived in Israel, the first day that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, according to Israeli officials.

The three -- Emily Damari, 28, a British-Israeli; Doron Steinbrecher, 30, a veterinary nurse; and Romi Gonen, 23, abducted from the Nova music festival -- were finally released on Sunday after 471 days in captivity, Xinhua news agency reported.

They are the first of 33 Israeli hostages expected to be released.

Under the three-phase pact, Sunday marked the beginning of six weeks of calm, ending more than 15 months of intensive Israeli strikes that left Gaza in ruins and killed more than 46,900 Palestinians, according to an update from Gaza's health authorities.

In a gradual release, Hamas will free every week about three to four hostages. In return, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails. The first 90, mostly women and children from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, were released later on Sunday.

Hamas handed over the three female hostages to Israeli forces through the Red Cross in Gaza, the Israeli military said, adding that "a short while ago, accompanied by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet forces, the released hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory".

The three were taken to a reception point in southern Israel near the Gaza border, where they underwent an initial medical assessment and met their mothers, according to the military.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement that the three "went through hell".

"This is a great moment, an exciting moment," he added.

In an address to reporters, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said, "Today, we salute and embrace them (three hostages) and their families as they reunite after so long."

He added that Israeli forces have redeployed to the outskirts of Gaza and are "prepared for defence and offence" if Hamas violates the agreement.

Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Sunday that Al-Qassam and other Palestinian factions are committed to the ceasefire deal.

"We, along with other resistance factions, declare our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, but this remains contingent on the enemy's adherence," Ubaida emphasised in a television statement.

He said the October 7 "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel, was a "turning point" in the history of conflicts with Israel, explaining that the resistance inflicted significant losses on the Israeli army, including the destruction of around 2,000 military vehicles and heavy casualties among soldiers.

"We have shattered the Israeli deterrence theory and forced the occupation to open multiple fronts," he added.

Describing Gaza residents as "the pride of the nation and the symbol of its dignity," Ubaida urged continued support for the resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

The ceasefire deal was implemented to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas that was triggered by Hamas' cross-border assault on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of 1,200 people in Israel and the kidnapping of about 250 others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.