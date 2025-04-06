Under PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First', India strengthens regional ties with landmark developmental projects

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a trusted development partner to its neighbouring nations, aligning with the vision of the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and reinforcing its commitment to inclusive and sustainable regional progress.

Over the last decade, New Delhi has undertaken a series of far-reaching developmental projects in the neighbouring nations -- including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Maldives -- focusing on physical, digital, energy, and people-to-people connectivity.

PM Modi's tenure has seen an unprecedented strengthening of ties with neighbouring countries through mutually beneficial initiatives that foster stability and prosperity in South Asia.

His recent visit to Sri Lanka underscored this commitment, as he, along with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, jointly inaugurated India-backed developmental projects, including the upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway track and a newly constructed signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway segment. These projects signify a milestone in the growing bilateral infrastructure cooperation.

India's development partnership with Sri Lanka is rooted in a shared political understanding, geographical proximity, civilisational ties, and socio-cultural convergence.

During his visit, PM Modi and President Dissanayake held bilateral discussions that led to the signing of several key agreements. These included a pact on defence cooperation and another on developing Trincomalee as a regional energy hub.

Other crucial MoUs signed included the implementation of the HVDC interconnection for cross-border power trade, cooperation in digital solutions for population-scale digital transformation, multi-sectoral grant assistance for the Eastern Province, collaborations in health and medicine and pharmacopoeial cooperation.

PM Modi also announced a comprehensive capacity-building programme for 700 Sri Lankans annually. He further pledged grant assistance for the development of the Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, the Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and the Sacred City Complex in Anuradhapura.

Additionally, India will facilitate the Exposition of Lord Buddha's relics in Sri Lanka during the International Vesak Day 2025. The conclusion of bilateral amendatory agreements on debt restructuring was also finalised.

India's support also extended to new key infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka. These include the Sampur Solar Power Project, a temperature-controlled agricultural warehouse in Dambulla, and the supply of solar rooftop systems for 5,000 religious institutions across the country.

India's role as a reliable partner extends beyond Sri Lanka. With Nepal, New Delhi shares a warm relationship that has seen PM Modi visiting the Himalayan nation five times since 2014.

In the area of connectivity, the cross-border railway link between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal) became operational in April 2022. Inaugurated in 2019, the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Petroleum Pipeline became South Asia's first cross-border petroleum pipeline, offering significant economic benefits to Nepal.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2023 has facilitated the development of new petroleum infrastructure, including the Siliguri-Jhapa pipeline and two greenfield terminals at Chitwan and Jhapa.

The India-assisted Jayanagar-Kurtha-Bardibas rail link, inaugurated in April 2022, has further boosted regional connectivity. The Jogbani-Biratnagar Rail Link also became operational for freight in June 2023, while the Final Location Survey Report of the Raxaul-Kathmandu railway link is currently being finalised.

In a bid to enhance trade, India has developed integrated checkposts at Nepalgunj, Biratnagar, and Birgunj. In June 2023, both Prime Ministers jointly inaugurated the Nepalgunj ICP and laid the foundation for the Bhairahawa ICP.

Following the devastating 2015 earthquake, India committed $1 billion to Nepal's reconstruction, including $250 million in grants and $750 million as a Line of Credit.

Power infrastructure has also seen robust collaboration. The Solu Corridor 132kV Transmission Line (April 2022) connected remote areas to the national grid, while the 42-km Modi-Lekhnath Transmission Line (August 2023) enhanced the electricity supply.

In healthcare, India has contributed by supplying 200 dialysis machines and 50 Reverse Osmosis systems, significantly upgrading Nepal's medical infrastructure.

With Bangladesh, India's development footprint has also grown significantly. The Akhaura-Agartala Rail Link Project, worth Rs 270.2 crore and inaugurated in 2023, strengthened cross-border connectivity.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, one of Bangladesh's largest power plants, was jointly inaugurated in November 2023, boosting the nation's energy generation capacity. The Khulna-Mongla Rail Line Project, also launched in November 2023, has improved cargo transit and connectivity.

To ensure energy security, PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (Rs 285.24 crore) in 2023. New Delhi has also extended emergency healthcare support by providing 109 Basic Life Support ambulances to Bangladesh.

In Afghanistan, India has remained deeply engaged. The Afghan-India Friendship Dam (Salma Dam), inaugurated in 2016, continues to provide essential irrigation and power.

India also funded the construction of the Afghan Parliament Building, which PM Modi inaugurated in 2015. During difficult times, India supplied 2.45 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to the war-hit nation, bolstering food security.

India's strategic connectivity plans in Myanmar have included the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (Rs 982.99 crore), designed to enhance trade and regional linkage.

Additionally, India has invested in education and agriculture by supporting the Myanmar Institute of Information Technology (MIIT) in Yangon and the Advanced Centre of Agriculture Research and Education (ACARE) in Nay Pyi Taw.

India was also among the first responders during Myanmar's recent earthquake, sending over 50 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) under Operation Brahma, which continues to deliver aid to affected communities.

The India-Bhutan partnership, too, has flourished under PM Modi's leadership. The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, inaugurated in 2024 with Indian assistance of Rs 141 crore, now delivers vital maternal and child healthcare services.

The Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project (Rs 5,033.56 crore), inaugurated in 2019, remains a cornerstone of Bhutan's renewable energy development.

In the Maldives, India has played a significant role in infrastructure, environment, and defence. The Water and Sanitation Project (Rs 107.34 crore), inaugurated in August 2024, improved facilities across 34 islands, benefiting 28,000 citizens.

The Addu City Development Project (Rs 160.24 crore), also launched in August 2024, focused on land reclamation, shore protection, and the creation of the country's longest man-made beach.

This project also included the world's second-largest coral relocation effort, balancing environmental conservation with developmental needs. The Composite Training Centre (Rs 52.42 crore) has enhanced security and training infrastructure, while India's defence assistance -- including Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopters -- has bolstered the Maldives' emergency response capabilities.

Since 2014, guided by the principles of 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' India has continuously worked to reinforce its position as a key driver of regional growth and stability.

The expansive range of projects across diverse sectors not only cements India's role as a reliable development partner but also embodies its vision of a connected and prosperous South Asia.

These initiatives remain a testament to India's commitment to fostering goodwill, stability, and shared progress throughout the neighbourhood, promising a brighter and more integrated future for the entire region.

