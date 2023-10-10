Fire in Chandigarh PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 424 patients evacuated

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) A fire broke out in Chandigarh PGI’s Nehru Hospital and 424 patients were evacuated, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the patients requiring ventilators were moved to safer areas and there was no causality.

The fire incident occurred in the computer room of C-block of Nehru Hospital of the PGI around 11.45 p.m. on Monday, the hospital said in a statement.

The primary reason for the fire was believed to be a short circuit in the computer room.

“The C-block has a dialysis unit, adult kidney unit, renal transplant unit, women medical ward, men medical ward, etc., and operation theatres which function 24x7 throughout the year,” said the PGIMER.

As soon as the incident occurred, the staff got into action and all patients from these areas were rescued and shifted to safer places.

The evacuated patients included 80 pregnant women and 56 babies.

PGI Director Vivek Lal along with senior faculty members besides fire and engineering wings reached the spot to provide the needed care and support required for patient care, it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.