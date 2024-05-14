Fire breaks out at income tax office in Delhi

May 14, 2024, 15:55 IST
New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) A fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday.

Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call regarding the blaze at CR building, ITO opposite the old Delhi Police Headquarters was received at 2:25 p.m.

“A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot,” said Garg.

Another fire department official said that people were evacuated quickly.

More details awaited.

