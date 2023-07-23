Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Budh Vihar

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) A major fire has broken out in a factory in Outer Delhi's Budh Vihar area, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received a call regarding the incident at around 4:30 p.m. Following which, five fire tenders were sent to the spot to extinguish the fire.

"The factory is situated at street no. 1, near Radhey Shyam Temple, Budh Vihar. Rescue operation is on," an official said.

Further details are awaited.

