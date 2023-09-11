Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory on Monday in the outer Delhi area, a fire department official said.

According to the Director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze at H Block, DSIDC in Bhorgarh was received at 6:10 a.m.

“Total 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The flames have been doused and cooling operation is going on,” said Garg.

As per initial reports, the fire was in a plastic granules factory on the first and second floor of the three-storey building and no injuries have been reported.

