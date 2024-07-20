FC Goa has ‘good of Indian Football in our heart’ says CEO Ravi as Marquez named national coach

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) As announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez will take charge of the Indian National Senior Men’s Football Team while concurrently leading the charge for the Gaurs in the upcoming 2024-25 ISL season.

“Manolo Marquez will continue to lead the charge for our club. We view him as a vital part of a winning culture we are building here in FC Goa. We have always had the good of Indian football at our heart and have been keen supporters throughout. And we felt that this should be the step to take in the best interests of the Indian national team. We’ve always strived to be a club that allows individuals within our organisation to strive for greater heights and this is in line with that ideology,” said FC Goa’s CEO Ravi Puskar told FC Goa’s media team.

This significant development comes following requests from the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) for coach Marquez to bring his expertise and leadership to the national team after The AIFF Executive Committee meeting, chaired by President Kalyan Chaubey, was held at the Football House.

The Spaniard, after leading FC Goa to a third-place finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 and the semifinals of the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup playoffs all in his first season in charge of the Club will serve in the dual role till the end of the 2024-25 season before taking charge of the national team on a full-time basis.

“He is a figure that commands respect in the Indian football fraternity – be it players, coaches, or other stakeholders. He is familiar with the Indian culture. I wish these qualities bring him and the national team success,” Puskur added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.