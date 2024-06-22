Fadnavis calls Congress 'factory of fake news' after its claims on water supply rate hike

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the water resources portfolio, on Saturday slammed the Congress party’s claim that the state government has increased the water supply rates by 10 times. In a scathing reaction on X, Fadnavis strongly denied such a rise terming the Congress ‘’factory of fake news and fake narrative.’’

‘’Congress has now spread the news that the present government has increased the water supply rate by 10 times.But, who really made this increase?’’asked Fadnavis.

‘’On March 29, 2022, the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) issued an order and accordingly this rate hike took place. This entire rate hike happened during Maha Vikas Aghadi and now they are accusing us,’’ claimed Fadnavis.

In 2018, the rates for run-off and private pump irrigation were different. However, in 2022, flow-through rates were introduced instead of separate rates for private drawals. So it was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5000. ‘’This sin belongs to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. As the farmers should not be penalized, the work to suspend the rate hike is in the final stage. The proceedings will be completed in the next week,’’ said Fadnavis.

‘’I also request the media that the opposition in the elections will continue to give news for a fake narrative. But, it must be checked. Now the people of the state should decide, which was the ‘’‘’Sultani’ government ?

Fadnavis’ criticism came a day after the state Congress unit had claimed that there were cracks on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link -Atal Setu connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Fadnavis and Mumbai metropolitan Region Development Authority clarified that these cracks were not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai.

