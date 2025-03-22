Exclusive! Karan Kundrra opens up about wedding with Tejasswi Prakash and reveals menu details

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra has finally opened up about his much-awaited wedding with Tejasswi Prakash. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor shared exciting details about their big day.

When asked about his wedding menu, Karan revealed his love for food, saying, “Absolutely, I am a big foodie. But when it comes to the wedding food, I would like to leave it to the professionals.” This shows Karan’s trust in expert chefs to curate a menu that will surely delight the guests.

As for the wedding plans themselves, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor humorously explained with a smile, “I think woh AI tha, AI (Artificial Intelligence).” He continued, “I think when the time is near, I will start thinking about it. I will start thinking about whether I want it big or simple.” Karan also shared how Tejasswi often cooks for him, and how special that is to him. He said, “Yes, of course, she cooks for me. Anything, the fact that she’s cooking for me is itself something that is extremely special.” He went on to praise her culinary skills, revealing how Tejasswi loves to experiment in the kitchen. “Yesterday also, she experimented with something, and I ate it, and I really liked it.”

Karan and Tejasswi are set to tie the knot soon, as confirmed by Tejasswi’s mother on a recent episode of “Celebrity MasterChef.” When Farah Khan asked Tejasswi’s mother, “Shaadi kab hogi?” she enthusiastically replied, “Issi saal ho jaaegi,” revealing that the wedding will happen this year.

This surprise announcement left the actress blushing, and she quickly responded with a playful denial, saying, "Aise kuch baat nahi hui hai.”

Interestingly, Tejasswi had previously mentioned the possibility of a simple court marriage. She had said, “I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types,” hinting that the couple plans to keep things low-key, with a focus on fun and enjoyment after the wedding.

For the unversed, the couple’s relationship has grown stronger since they first met on “Bigg Boss 15,” where their love blossomed. During the Christmas special Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show, the actor proposed to Tejasswi Prakash with a red rose.

