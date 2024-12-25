Equestrian: Anupati, Raju emerge best riders in show jumping, dressage at Jr Nationals

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Young riders Anupati Navyashree Sai and Raju Singh emerged the best riders in the show jumping and dressage categories, respectively, here on the concluding day of the first half of the Junior National Equestrian Championships.

In the young rider category, Anupati, who was astride Abra ka Dabra, secured 32.60 marks without conceding any penalty in the show jumping two-phase event. She finished ahead of Avik Bhatia, Geetika Tikkishetty, and Monu Kumar to be adjudged the best in her event.

In the dressage freestyle, Raju, who rode Louk, did extremely well in his event, securing 65.18 marks. It was a very competitive event in which Javeer Verma, Geetika and Navyasjree ran him close.

"It was extremely satisfying to see in this junior championship the talent India has. It gives EFI hope and confidence that the game will grow fast in the country. Almost all the categories saw very close competition. The margin that separated the winners and other participants was very thin," EFI secretary general Jaiveer Singh said.

In the children dressage category, Subh Chowdhri, astride Furstentanz, trumped the challenge of Pranav Deepak, Punnet Jakhar and Jaiwant Nawle while in the children show jumping event, Mogil Anbu pipped Divyaraj Singh Rathore, Sresh Raju Mantena and Eera Shree Harsha to emerge as the winner.

Adding to the accolades in the Children I category, Jaiveer Singh Nagra was awarded the Best Rider title for his consistent and exceptional performances throughout the competition, cementing his place as one of the brightest young talents in Indian equestrian sports.

Sahil, astride Candy, logged 93.5 points to emerge winner in the overall individual tent pegging event, finishing ahead of Mohammad Alhamad Chishty (80), Shahrukh Khan (79) and Adeel Ahkter (76).

The Junior National Equestrian Championships action will resume on December 27 with Junior (age group 14-18) and Children II (age group 10-12) category events.

"I am sure that the second half of the Championship will also produce high-octane competitions that will conclude on December 29," EFI secretary general added.

