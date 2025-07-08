Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom Release Date Promo Trends: Watch Here

The much-anticipated action drama ‘KINGDOM’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyasree Borse and Written & Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri have officially announced that the film will release worldwide on July 31st, 2025. Alongside the release date, the team has also dropped a high-octane promo that has left fans thrilled and wanting more.

Bringing together a potent blend of action, heroism and high-stakes drama. The newly released promo teases intense action sequences, dramatic confrontations and visually arresting battle visuals... all of which promise a cinematic spectacle like never before.

The announcement of the new release date comes as a huge relief and excitement for fans who have been eagerly waiting to witness this epic unfold on the big screen. The team has reportedly used the extra time to further enhance the scale and finesse of the film.

Speaking about the new date, the makers shared, KINGDOM is not just a film...it’s a vision and a world we’ve passionately built. We want every frame to be unforgettable. July 31st will mark the beginning of a cinematic storm. The promo has already started trending across social media, with fans praising its larger-than-life scale, thumping score, and electrifying glimpses of the lead characters.

The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas & Presented by Srikara Studios. This grand production boasts a stellar technical team Music by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander, Editing by National Award winner Navin Nooli and Cinematography by the acclaimed duo Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan. With such an exceptional crew, Kingdom promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.

Get ready to witness the KINGDOM roar into theatres this July 31st, 2025.