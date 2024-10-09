Veteran Malayalam Actor TP Madhavan Passes Away

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan (88) passed away. He had been suffering from age-related health issues for some time, and his condition suddenly worsened on Tuesday, leading to his hospitalization. Despite receiving treatment, he breathed his last on Wednesday. Several celebrities, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed their condolences over his demise.

Film Career:

TP Madhavan began his film career at the age of 40 and acted in around 600 films. His last film appearance was in Malgudi Days, released in 2016. In addition to silver screen roles, he impressed audiences as a villain, comedian, and supporting actor in various television serials as well. He also served as the first General Secretary of the Malayalam Movie Artists Association (AMMA).

