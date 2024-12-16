Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: Tributes From Celebrities and Music Icons

India's musical landscape has suffered a profound loss as legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain departed from this world on December 15. A true master of rhythm and melody, his departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music. Revered for his unparalleled artistry and humility, Ustad Zakir Hussain's influence touched people from all walks of life, from commoners to prominent figures in power.

Heartfelt tributes poured in from members of the film, music, and arts communities. Luminaries such as Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, A. R. Rahman, Mohanlal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hansal Mehta shared their condolences, reflecting the impact he had on their lives and careers.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on social media, posting an image of the Ustad alongside a message that read, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. His legacy as a musical treasure of India will live on forever. Om Shanti.”

Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/a5TWDMymfZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2024

Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan shared a nostalgic image of himself with the maestro, where Zakir Hussain is seen guiding him on the tabla. In his tribute, Kamal Haasan remarked, “Zakir Bhai! You left us too soon. But the time you spent with us and the legacy you’ve left behind will remain unforgettable. Farewell and thank you.”

Goodbye and Thank you.#ZakirHussain pic.twitter.com/ln1cmID5LV — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 16, 2024

Globally acclaimed composer A. R. Rahman expressed his sorrow, calling the Ustad a “beacon of inspiration.” Reflecting on missed opportunities to collaborate with him, Rahman wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Zakir Bhai’s presence elevated Indian classical music on the world stage. We had plans to work on an album together, but time had other plans. His loss is monumental, and my heart goes out to his family and disciples.”

Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim 🌟🌍. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 16, 2024

Malayalam film legend Mohanlal conveyed his sadness in a heartfelt message, stating, “The music world has lost an irreplaceable legend with the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain. His rhythms transcended borders, uniting people across the globe. My condolences to his family and countless admirers.”

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music. His rhythms united hearts across borders. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/Nx6yxRGUll — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 16, 2024

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid tribute to the musical icon, sharing an image that included her father Randhir Kapoor and Zakir Hussain. Her simple but profound message read, “Maestro forever.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reminisced about the many nights spent listening to Zakir Hussain’s live Hindustani classical performances. He wrote, “The maestro who made classical concerts unforgettable. He captivated audiences with his brilliance and made the tabla a symbol of allure and charisma. Goodbye, Ustad Zakir Hussain.”

As I see the outpouring of tributes I can’t even begin to describe the sense of loss I feel on Ustad Zakir Hussain’s demise. I did not know him personally but I’ve had the privilege of witnessing his performances since I was 12 years old. He started as my incentive to accompany… pic.twitter.com/TRNV4ozZg7 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 16, 2024

Singer Sonu Nigam, known for his soulful voice, expressed shock and disbelief at the news. Taking to Instagram, he simply asked, “Zakir Bhai… What is this?”

Actress Nimrat Kaur shared her personal experience of attending one of Zakir Hussain’s final live performances at Prithvi Theatre earlier this year. Alongside a photo and video from the event, she wrote, “On February 28, 2024, I watched Ustad Zakir Hussain perform live. I remember my heart synchronizing with every beat of his tabla. His international acclaim and artistic mastery remain a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.” Reflecting on his character, she added, “Despite his towering achievements, he remained humble and gracious. His kind eyes and mystical aura will stay with us forever. Rest in glory, Ustad Ji. There will never be another like you.”

On Feb 28th’ 24, when I last watched Ustad Zakir Hussain live at Prithvi Theatre I recall my heart beating to the rhythm of the sheer genius of his talent. His international super stardom and the zenith of his achievements are forever here to inspire and energise us. As a human… pic.twitter.com/ZGKypJcO0S — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 15, 2024

As India bids farewell to one of its most treasured musical icons, the legacy of Ustad Zakir Hussain continues to echo in the hearts of millions. His contribution to Indian classical music and his role in bringing it to the global stage will be remembered for generations to come.

