Trisha's Shocking Statement: I Don't Need Humans, My Dogs are Enough

South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines for her bold statements and personal life. The actress, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has been open about her love life and relationships. However, in a shocking statement, Trisha revealed that she doesn't need humans in her life, and her dogs are enough for her.

Trisha took to social media to express her feelings, stating that she is tired of humans and their behavior. She wrote, "I'm done with humans. My dogs are my everything. They love me unconditionally, and I don't need anyone else." The actress also added that her dogs are more loyal and trustworthy than humans.

This statement has sparked a lot of debate on social media, with many of her fans and followers expressing their shock and surprise. Some have even questioned her decision to not get married, while others have praised her for being honest about her feelings.

Trisha's personal life has been in the spotlight for many years, with rumors of her relationships and breakups making headlines. However, the actress has always maintained that she is focused on her career and doesn't have time for relationships.

In another shocking revelation, Trisha was rumored to be joining actor Vijay's political party. However, she did not attend the party's recent event, Mahanadu, which has sparked speculation about her involvement with the party.

Trisha's statement about not needing humans has also sparked a debate about her potential entry into politics. While some believe that she may be using her statement to gain attention, others think that she may be genuinely interested in pursuing a career in politics.

Whatever the reason, Trisha's statement has certainly sparked a lot of interest and debate on social media. The actress is known for her bold and outspoken nature, and it will be interesting to see how she responds to the backlash and criticism.

