Tovino Thomas, Trisha's Identity to Release on January 24 in Telugu

Identity, a gripping action thriller that captivated Malayalam audiences, is now set to enthrall Telugu viewers. Directed and written by Akhil Paul and AnasPaul, the film features an ensemble cast led by Tovino Thomas and Trisha, with Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, and others in pivotal roles.

Released in Malayalam earlier this year, the film achieved blockbuster success by grossing over ₹50 crores within two weeks, becoming one of the first big hits of 2025. Now, the movie is being presented to Telugu audiences by Movie Max Srinivas Mamidala in collaboration with Sri Vedakshara Movies Chintapalli Ramarao. The movie is all set to release on January 24, 2025 in Telugu.

A High-Octane Thriller

With edge-of-the-seat suspense and numerous twists, 'Identity' promises to keep viewers glued to the screen. The film’s action-packed storyline and thrilling narrative have already made waves, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

