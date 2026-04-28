Tollywood May Releases 2026: Which Movie Will Be a Hit?

The Telugu film industry is currently waiting for a major hit, as recent releases have not delivered the expected box office impact. Although Dacoit managed to perform decently in select regions, it failed to achieve widespread success. With April offering limited excitement, all attention has now shifted to the upcoming films in May.

One of the key releases expected to make a mark is Gayapadda Simham, backed by Tharun Bhascker. Directed by newcomer Kashyap Srinivas, the film has already started generating interest with its promotional content.

Another film creating strong buzz is Jetlee, featuring Satya in a prominent role and directed by Ritesh Rana. The project has caught the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike.

In addition to these, dubbed films are also expected to contribute to the May box office. Kara, headlined by Dhanush, is among the anticipated releases. If the storyline connects with viewers, it could turn into a successful venture.

A major highlight is Patriot, which brings together legendary actors Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after a long gap. However, uncertainties around censor approvals have raised questions about its timely release in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi’s film Ek Din is also scheduled to hit theatres soon. Though promotions have been minimal, her popularity could draw audience attention.

Another notable release is Raja Sivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. The biographical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is expected to appeal to viewers, similar to past historical films that performed well in regional markets.

Despite multiple releases lined up, there is a noticeable absence of big-budget star-driven films this summer. Audiences are hoping for engaging content, and the coming weeks will determine which film manages to dominate the May box office.

Also read: Mahesh Babu’s Big Plans After ‘Varanasi’ Revealed