Telusu Kada Trailer Review: Siddu Jonnalagadda's Take On Modern Relationships

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s most-awaited coming-of-age musical romantic entertainer Telusu Kada generated strong buzz with its teaser and a couple of songs. The theatrical trailer of Telusu Kada has been unveiled.

Siddu plays a man who believes that power and control rightfully belong in a man's hands. He finds himself in a complex relationship involving two women. What starts as a seemingly manageable love triangle soon spirals into emotional chaos.

But there's more than meets the eye, beneath the surface lies a nuanced, character-driven narrative with a modern take on relationships, male ego, and emotional maturity. Neeraja Kona shines in both writing and direction. The dialogues stand out. They are powerful, intense, and occasionally hard-hitting. She cleverly keeps the film’s central mystery under wraps which is about a trending social issue. The film promises to deliver not just entertainment, but also introspection and surprises that will resonate with audiences in theatres.

This is truly a Siddu Jonnalagadda one-man show, even though the story revolves around three pivotal characters. Known for his effortless performances, Siddu delivers yet another compelling portrayal, this time of a man grappling with control, ego, and emotional consequences. His character’s belief in male dominance is reflected in nearly every dialogue, with conversations, especially those with Viva Harsha, revealing the depth of his internal conflicts. His body language, temperament, intensity, and dialogue delivery showcase the versatility he brings to the table.

Siddu also shares sizzling romantic chemistry with Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna, both of whom play characters that go beyond glamour and offer significant room for performance. Viva Harsha, in a refreshing departure from his usual comic roles, plays a grounded and layered friend who adds emotional weight to the story.

The technical team brings the film to life with top-notch craftsmanship. Gnana Shekar VS’s cinematography injects vibrancy into every frame, while Thaman S’s background score elevates the emotional tone and pacing. The music perfectly underscores the romance, heightens the drama, and adds a powerful rhythm that guides the audience through the emotional twists. Manasulu Virigina Madhura playing in the background offers a rollercoaster of emotions.

Editor Naveen Nooli and production designer Avinash Kolla also deserve applause for their seamless contributions. The film boasts spectacular production values, with People Media Factory sparing no expense to ensure visual and emotional impact.

The trailer suggests that Telusu Kada is not just a youth-centric film, but it also carries the emotional depth to connect with family audiences. With its blend of romance, charm, surprises, and layered storytelling, this coming-of-age romantic drama promises a memorable cinematic journey.

The movie which marks the directorial debut of popular stylist Neeraja Kona is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with music composed by S Thaman.

Watch Telusu Kada Trailer Here